Thai student, 17, kicks, rains blows on female teacher for not giving him full marks in exam

Unhappy over his mid-term exam results, where he scored 18 out of 20 marks, a 17-year-old secondary school student in Thailand took matters into his own hands, violently attacking his teacher.

The incident occurred on Aug 5 at a private school in Uthai Thani province, local media reported.

CCTV footage from inside the classroom captured the moment when the Grade 11 male student assaulted the female teacher.

The student is seen coming up to the teacher seated at her desk before raining blows on her head and kicking her.

According to Bangkok Post, the student was upset because his answers were correct but was not given full marks.

The teacher explained that he did not show the working process and suggested that he ask other teachers if they applied the same grading criteria.

After doing so, the student was still unhappy and insisted that the teacher amend his grade.

When she refused, he kicked her desk and stormed out, returning 10 minutes later demanding an apology, reported Chiang Rai Times.

The student turned aggressive when she asked him who should be the one apologising, punching and kicking her in front of 20 other classmates, the report said. The attack ended when a male teacher stepped in.

The female teacher was left with a bruised eye, swelling on her head and rib pain, requiring treatment at a hospital, Thairath news portal reported.

She filed a police report on Aug 8.

Although the student's parents had contacted her to apologise, the teacher said that she would proceed with legal action.

The student has since been suspended and has applied to leave the school.

[[nid:717497]]

candicecai@asiaone.com