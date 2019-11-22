Thai waitresses fined for serving customers in 'naked' apron uniforms

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

Some people like their salads dressed and others like their waitresses undressed. 

A Facebook video posted on Nov 16 went viral after it showcased four waitresses serving customers wearing nothing but bikini bottoms and aprons.

The clip has been viewed over 17,000 times by Friday evening (Nov 22).

The curvaceous quartet, aged between 24 and 34, were allegedly paid over 10,000 baht (S$450) to help promote a Bangkok restaurant during its dinner service for a one-day event on Nov 14, reported Sanook.

Prior to their shift, the women all made sure to don stick-on bras to prevent any accidental flashing.

Even with the extra prep, their aprons were barely able to contain their surgically enhanced busts due to the sheer size. They ended up looking far more inappropriate than the models had intended.

While the stunt attracted throngs of gawking customers wanting to get a glimpse of the ladies, the video angered many conservative locals, who reported the restaurant to the police.

Police Colonel Alongkorn Sirisongkram said in a statement: "We saw the videos and pictures of the pretties working at the restaurant and it was agreed that this was not an appropriate way to dress in public.''

Charges were pressed against both the restaurant owner and the models. All of them were fined 2,000 baht each on the count of public indecency. Though the women were not in the restaurant at the time of the investigation, they admitted to their mistakes and accepted the fines.

This isn't the first time a Thai eatery has come under fire for selling sex under the facade of promotion.

Last year, a coffee shop's series of advertisements caused an uproar among netizens as it featured two models serving customers wearing nothing but aprons and underwear while posing provocatively. In some shots, it even looked as if the models were completely nude.

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
Thailand Models Restaurants / Eateries

TRENDING

Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst places to visit
Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst places to visit
Hotel room in Japan priced at $1.25 a night if guests consent to livestream their stay
Hotel room in Japan costs $1.25 a night if guests consent to this
Thai waitresses fined for serving customers in &#039;naked&#039; apron uniforms
Thai waitresses fined for serving customers in 'naked' apron uniforms
Chinese woman throws kitten, stomps on its head after pet shop denies refund request
Chinese woman throws kitten, stomps on its head after pet shop denies refund request
Chinese doctors save elderly man&#039;s life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Chinese doctors save elderly man's life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Bruce Lee&#039;s disgust for fake martial arts &#039;cowards&#039; revealed in rare phone call recording
Bruce Lee's disgust for fake martial arts 'cowards' revealed in rare phone call recording
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Cecilia Cheung is on holiday in Singapore, did you spot her at these places?
Cecilia Cheung is on holiday in Singapore, did you spot her at these places?
It’s time for another round of cringeworthy conversations on Carousell
It’s time for another round of cringeworthy conversations on Carousell
New Creation buys Star Vista for $300m: 9 things to know about the church, Pastor Prince and the mall
New Creation buys Star Vista for $300m: 9 things to know about the church, Pastor Prince and the mall
Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore&#039;s stray animals dies of cancer
Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore's stray animals dies of cancer

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Affordable destinations in Europe for the average Singaporean and where to avoid if you&#039;re a cheapo
Affordable destinations in Europe for the average Singaporean and where to avoid if you're a cheapo
This feisty Singapore &#039;infurrencer&#039; will hop right from your Instagram feed into your heart
This feisty Singapore 'infurrencer' will hop right from your Instagram feed into your heart
Get Frozen at Changi airport, explore Christmas villages and other free things to do in Singapore this weekend
Free things to do in Singapore this weekend
Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Simplicity draws first week&#039;s winners of Total Defence logo competition
Simplicity draws first week's winners of Total Defence logo competition
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff&#039;s shoulder because she couldn&#039;t cry at home
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff's shoulder because she couldn't cry at home
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
&#039;It&#039;s almost like a hotel&#039;: Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
'It's almost like a hotel': Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS

SERVICES