Thai waitresses fined for serving customers in 'naked' apron uniforms

Some people like their salads dressed and others like their waitresses undressed.

A Facebook video posted on Nov 16 went viral after it showcased four waitresses serving customers wearing nothing but bikini bottoms and aprons.

The clip has been viewed over 17,000 times by Friday evening (Nov 22).

The curvaceous quartet, aged between 24 and 34, were allegedly paid over 10,000 baht (S$450) to help promote a Bangkok restaurant during its dinner service for a one-day event on Nov 14, reported Sanook.

Prior to their shift, the women all made sure to don stick-on bras to prevent any accidental flashing.

Even with the extra prep, their aprons were barely able to contain their surgically enhanced busts due to the sheer size. They ended up looking far more inappropriate than the models had intended.

While the stunt attracted throngs of gawking customers wanting to get a glimpse of the ladies, the video angered many conservative locals, who reported the restaurant to the police.

Police Colonel Alongkorn Sirisongkram said in a statement: "We saw the videos and pictures of the pretties working at the restaurant and it was agreed that this was not an appropriate way to dress in public.''

Charges were pressed against both the restaurant owner and the models. All of them were fined 2,000 baht each on the count of public indecency. Though the women were not in the restaurant at the time of the investigation, they admitted to their mistakes and accepted the fines.

This isn't the first time a Thai eatery has come under fire for selling sex under the facade of promotion.

Last year, a coffee shop's series of advertisements caused an uproar among netizens as it featured two models serving customers wearing nothing but aprons and underwear while posing provocatively. In some shots, it even looked as if the models were completely nude.

rainercheung@asiaone.com