Thai woman dresses as bride, sings farewell to fiance killed in accident 10 days before wedding

A Thai bride-to-be got the chance to wear her wedding outfit on Sunday (Feb 15), but only at her fiance's funeral.

The man, identified as Thotsaphon Panya, 36, by media outlet Khaosod, was also dressed in the suit he had prepared for their wedding, set to take place only 10 days after he was killed in an accident.

He reportedly struck a cable while riding home on his motorcycle, which wrapped around his neck and killed him.

Thotsaphon's funeral in Chachoengsao province was a vibrant affair instead of a mournful one.

Attendees were asked to wear colourful clothes instead of the usual black garb, with the family hoping this would allow his spirit to pass peacefully.

During the funeral procession, a brand bass reportedly also played lively music instead of regular funeral songs.

The fiancee held a portrait of him throughout the ceremony, and before the cremation sang a song to him in front of his casket.

According to Khaosod, mourners were brought to tears and relatives said that it was the woman's final act of love for the man she had planned to marry.

Lorry driver had cut cables, causing crash

Media outlet Thairath reported that the accident took place on Feb 10 at around 8pm and the victim was found face down in a pool of blood with his Suzuki GSX 1000 motorcycle nearby.

A witness told police that a lorry carrying straw appeared to stuck on the road, and someone had gotten out to cut some cables.

Two lighter motorcycles had also reportedly overturned after being also been struck by the cables that were left behind, but the riders escaped without injuries.

The witness said that Thotsaphon was riding a heavier motorcycle and that his neck got entangled with the cable.

He stood up and tried to run across the road, before collapsing due to blood loss.

Police reviewed CCTV footage and arrested the 44-year-old lorry driver who had allegedly cut the cables.

