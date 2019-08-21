Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail

Would you kill someone for 10 million baht (S$450,000)? What if that person was your mother?

For Kanchana Srisang, the answer would be 'yes' on both counts.

On Aug 10, the 25-year-old Thai woman confessed to hiring two hitmen for 200,000 baht to kill her mother so she could collect the insurance payout and inherit two plots of land.

According to Bangkok Post, the woman wanted the life insurance payouts worth 100,000 baht each and the plots of land in Phetchaburi that are worth 10 million baht.