Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail

Pear Video screengrab
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

Would you kill someone for 10 million baht (S$450,000)? What if that person was your mother?

For Kanchana Srisang, the answer would be 'yes' on both counts.

On Aug 10, the 25-year-old Thai woman confessed to hiring two hitmen for 200,000 baht to kill her mother so she could collect the insurance payout and inherit two plots of land.

According to Bangkok Post, the woman wanted the life insurance payouts worth 100,000 baht each and the plots of land in Phetchaburi that are worth 10 million baht.

It was also reported that she wanted the money to provide bail for her husband, who's detained by police on drug charges.

According to Thai media, Kanchana's husband, 30-year-old Kittipong Plappla, was arrested on April 18.

Investigations revealed that Kanchana hired Prachoen Krabinrot, 40, and Dao Chaengpradit, 35, to carry out the attempt on her mother's life.

Screengrab: Pear video

The plan was carried out on June 22 where her mother, 55-year-old Uamduan Srisang, was shot and seriously wounded while cycling home at night.

Uamduan survived the attack, though, and spent more than a month in a coma before she recovered and lodged a police report.

Mirror Online reported that Thai officers connected Kanchana to the murder attempt when they found her correspondence with Prachoen and Dao after searching her phone.

Kanchana's grandmother, Pom, 80, also claimed that this wasn't the first time Kanchana tried to take her mother's life.

She said: "My daughter was shot before in January but luckily that time the gun misfired."

Uamduan also told investigators of her suspicion that someone tried to poison her just before the deadly attack.

She found a drink with an unusual smell in her refrigerator and when she disposed of it, she observed that the ants which consumed it died.

While the suspects are already in custody, the police are expanding their investigations because the male suspects had records of "illicit drug trade".

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
Shooting Family feuds

TRENDING

I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
NTU pops up as the top search result when you Google &#039;kukubird kukubird&#039;
NTU pops up as the top search result when you Google 'kukubird kukubird'
Singapore&#039;s miracle man: He returns to rock climbing just 4 months after being told he&#039;d never walk again
Singapore's miracle man: He returns to rock climbing 4 months after being told he'd never walk again
Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
Worm lived in Chinese man&#039;s brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures
Worm lived in Chinese man's brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures
Vietnam movie, with 13-year-old actress in sex scenes, yanked out of cinemas in Vietnam
Movie with 13-year-old actress in sex scenes yanked out of cinemas in Vietnam
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Cristiano Ronaldo's silly dance moves in new Shopee ad making fans cringe
Woman jumps off building in KL with kids in tow
Woman jumps off building in KL with kids in tow
Former 1980s actresses Chen Bifeng, Ye Sumei pay last respects to late veteran actor Bai Yan
Former 1980s actresses Chen Bifeng, Ye Sumei pay last respects to late veteran actor Bai Yan
Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail
Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail
74-year-old delivery rider dies after being hit by falling glass bottle at condo party
74-year-old delivery rider dies after being hit by falling glass bottle at condo party

LIFESTYLE

$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko &amp; other deals this week
$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko & other deals this week
Here&#039;s how to redeem KrisFlyer miles on over 30 partner airlines
Here's how to redeem KrisFlyer miles on over 30 partner airlines
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express &amp; more
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express & more

Home Works

A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Buy Jay Chou&#039;s $35m Tokyo mansion and get to meet him in person - too good to be true?
Would you buy Jay Chou's $35m Tokyo mansion to see him in person?
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
British woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
Woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face

SERVICES