Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail

Would you kill someone for 10 million baht (S$450,000)? What if that person was your mother?
For Kanchana Srisang, the answer would be 'yes' on both counts.
On Aug 10, the 25-year-old Thai woman confessed to hiring two hitmen for 200,000 baht to kill her mother so she could collect the insurance payout and inherit two plots of land.
According to Bangkok Post, the woman wanted the life insurance payouts worth 100,000 baht each and the plots of land in Phetchaburi that are worth 10 million baht.
It was also reported that she wanted the money to provide bail for her husband, who's detained by police on drug charges. According to Thai media, Kanchana's husband, 30-year-old Kittipong Plappla, was arrested on April 18. Investigations revealed that Kanchana hired Prachoen Krabinrot, 40, and Dao Chaengpradit, 35, to carry out the attempt on her mother's life. The plan was carried out on June 22 where her mother, 55-year-old Uamduan Srisang, was shot and seriously wounded while cycling home at night. Uamduan survived the attack, though, and spent more than a month in a coma before she recovered and lodged a police report. Mirror Online reported that Thai officers connected Kanchana to the murder attempt when they found her correspondence with Prachoen and Dao after searching her phone. Kanchana's grandmother, Pom, 80, also claimed that this wasn't the first time Kanchana tried to take her mother's life. She said: "My daughter was shot before in January but luckily that time the gun misfired." Uamduan also told investigators of her suspicion that someone tried to poison her just before the deadly attack. She found a drink with an unusual smell in her refrigerator and when she disposed of it, she observed that the ants which consumed it died. While the suspects are already in custody, the police are expanding their investigations because the male suspects had records of "illicit drug trade".
