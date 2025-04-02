Thai woman struggles to evacuate during earthquake while her dog sleeps unfazed

During the recent earthquake in Thailand, one woman found herself struggling to evacuate, not because of the disaster, but because her dog, blissfully unaware of the mayhem around it, was determined to sleep through it.

An 18-second clip of the viral incident was posted to TikTok on Saturday (March 29), showing a woman desperately trying to wake her dog while pulling on its front paw.

Despite the chaos, the samoyed, named Echo, refuses to budge, completely unbothered by its owner's desperate pleas.

At one point, the woman even tried pulling both of Echo's paws but didn't get anywhere.

Shortly after, another woman stepped in to help, forcefully pushing Echo out of the house.

Thankfully, the owner clarified in her video caption that the issue was resolved when the 32kg dog was coaxed out of the house with snacks.

The video has since garnered over 474,000 likes as at April 2, with many netizens amused by the comedic duo.

One user remarked, "I'm laughing so hard," while another found the scene to be relatable, saying, "Our samoyed has to be dragged like this too."

Despite the stressful start for Echo's owners, the light-hearted moment brought some joy to viewers as the earthquake left behind a trail of destruction in Myanmar and Thailand.

One commented, "Sorry for laughing during such a serious time, but I couldn't help it," while another added, "I was stressed until I saw this clip."

