Thai woman survives falling 25 storeys from Pattaya condominium

A Thai woman miraculously survived a 25-floor fall from a condominium in Pattaya following an argument with her partner on Sunday (Dec 28).

The woman was found critically injured in the condominium's swimming pool, bleeding from her mouth and nose, reported news outlet Thaiger.

Rescuers said they received an emergency call at about 7.06am from a security guard, who reported that a woman had fallen from a high floor.

The victim, who hails from Udon Thani in northeastern Thailand, was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

According to police investigators, strong winds may have pushed the woman into the swimming pool below, likely reducing the impact of the fall, reported Thaiger. Nonetheless, she suffered severe injuries due to the height of the fall.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had been staying on the 25th floor of the building with her foreign partner.

The couple were believed to have engaged in a heated argument shortly before the incident, which left the woman distressed, reported media outlet Athipburapa.

Local police said the circumstances surrounding the fall remain unclear, and further investigations will be conducted once the woman's condition stabilises.

