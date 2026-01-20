Thai woman goes viral for dating twins, says trio share the same bed

A 24-year-old woman in Thailand has gone viral after revealing her relationship status with a pair of twins in an online video.

The woman, identified as Fah, posted a TikTok video on Dec 12 saying that she was simultaneously dating the brothers.

In the caption, she wrote: "Hiding my two boyfriends. It's rare to find a woman with two boyfriends, right?"

In a separate TikTok video on Dec 14, Fah sits in between the twins as they kiss her on the cheek.

She appeared to be celebrating her birthday with a banner hanging on the wall behind her and each twin holding a cake with four candles.

After initial speculations about whether the relationship was a gimmick for views, Fah, who has 85,000 TikTok followers and 1 million likes, clarified that it was real.

Fah said that she had been single for more than a year and wasn't looking for a relationship when the twins, Sing and Suea, contacted her.

According to news outlet Khaosod, the trio have been dating for more than a year. However, according to Thaiger, they started dating six months ago.

Their families are aware of the relationship and have no objections. The trio live together and support one another.

Fah also said the trio are physically intimate and have been sharing the same bed since early in their relationship, reported Thaiger.

The twins are a year younger than Fah and work in agricultural machinery services. Fah said that they are also shy, not fond of appearing on camera and have never shown any jealousy, reported Thaiger.

Although she has garnered backlash from netizens, Fah said she pays little attention to the criticism and chooses to focus on the support instead.

As for future children, Fah said she will undergo DNA testing to determine the child's biological father so the correct name will be listed on the birth certificate. However, the child would call both men "father", reported Khaosod.

