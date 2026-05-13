Thai police uncover arms trafficking ring after car crash, navy officer arrested

Two Chinese nationals, including one linked to Cambodia-based scam syndicates, were arrested after a car accident in Pattaya, Chonburi led police to uncover an arms trafficking ring involving military-grade weapons and explosives.

On May 8, a traffic accident near Na Chom Thian Police Station left a white sedan overturned, reported Khaosod.

Officers from Huay Yai Police Station who responded found a handgun inside the vehicle and detained the two Chinese nationals.

A search of Sun's rented Pattaya home uncovered a cache of military-grade weapons and explosives, including M16 rifles and grenades.

Sun had been living there for about two years, having entered Thailand in 2020 on a tourist visa.

Police said digital evidence showed links between Sun and Cambodia-based scam syndicates.

Thai navy officer allegedly involved

On May 9, police brought Kachen Sianglam, a Pattaya shooting range instructor, and Methee Narom, 46, of the Thai navy in for questioning. Investigations found that Sianglam had contacted Narom to purchase weapons for 200,000 baht (S$7,859).

Methee's subordinate, Chamlong Suthiram, 51, was detained at a house in Chonburi after he was found to be the owner of an account used to receive payments for assault rifles, reportedly priced at 100,000 baht each.

The Thai navy said it will prosecute any errant soldiers. No charges have been filed so far and no additional arrests have been made, reported The Nation.

Chinese embassy working with Thai authorities

In an interview, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow expressed concern over the case, reported The Nation.

He added that Thailand would need to review its immigration procedures and might reduce the visa-free stay for Chinese tourists from 60 days to 30 days.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of China in Thailand said in a statement that its citizens overseas are expected to comply with local laws.

"The Chinese government consistently requires Chinese citizens overseas to strictly abide by local laws and regulations, and will never condone illegal or criminal activities by its citizens abroad," the statement read.

The Chinese government also pledged its continued cooperation with Thailand to combat transnational crime.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com