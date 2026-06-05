Man arrested after harassing own mother for sex in Thailand

A 38-year-old man was arrested in the Thai capital of Bangkok on Wednesday (June 5) after he sexually harassed his mother over text while high on drugs, reported the Bangkok Post.

The 57-year-old woman had sought help from prominent Thai influencer Gun Jompalang, who shared about her distress in several viral Facebook posts.

Screenshots of chat records between mother and son posted online show the man repeatedly asking for sex, and even suggesting they go to a hotel.

Gun, who is a social activist with 10 million online followers, claimed the man told neighbours that he and his mum were a married couple, according to Bangkok Post.

Gun, who guided the woman to lodge a complaint with the authorities, also inspected the family's home with police officers in a Facebook livestream on Tuesday.

Multiple small holes were found in the bathroom wall and are believed to have been intentionally created for spying purposes, reported Thai news outlet Khaosod.

The mother said her son had not been home for some time and she was worried about her safety and his wellbeing. His behaviour had grown more disturbing, with hallucinations and violent behaviour. The helpless mum also said her son had been taking drugs since 17.

During police questioning, the suspect reportedly admitted to sending a text message asking his mother to have sex with him.

Police said he appeared to be hallucinating and speaking incoherently after his arrest, and admitted to consuming methamphetamine earlier on Wednesday morning, reported Bangkok Post.

The news outlet said the man has been charged with sexual harassment, and faces up to two years' jail and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht (S$1,570).

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com