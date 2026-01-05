Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire 'gradually' being implemented, says China

BEIJING — The agreement between Thailand and Cambodia on a ceasefire is being "gradually" implemented, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday (Jan 5).

China hopes both sides will ensure a "comprehensive" and "lasting" ceasefire, said ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular news conference.

Thailand has returned 18 soldiers to Cambodia, Lin also said.

Thailand and Cambodia agreed a second ceasefire at the end of December, ending weeks of border clashes that amounted to the worst fighting in years between the Southeast Asian neighbours.

