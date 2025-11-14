Thailand, Cambodia remain committed to peaceful resolution: Malaysian PM Anwar

Thailand and Cambodia remain committed to finding a peaceful resolution to their border conflict, while Malaysia remains ready to facilitate talks between the two countries, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday (Nov 13).

In a Facebook post on that day, Anwar said that he had spoken with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet following the recent incident along their shared border.

Tensions along the border resurfaced on Nov 10 following a landmine blast that maimed a Thai soldier.

In his post, Anwar said: "Both leaders provided positive feedback and reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing a peaceful resolution, in line with the understandings agreed under the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord."

He added that he reiterated Malaysia's position that the "friendship and ceasefire" between both countries must continue to be strengthened.

He also offered for Malaysia to continue playing its role as a facilitator in the peace process.

Both prime ministers, he wrote, expressed their appreciation for Malaysia's stance and the responsibility the country shoulders not only as Asean Chair, but also as a friend and close neighbour committed to regional peace.

Renewed tension along Thailand-Cambodia border

Following the incident on Nov 10, Thailand's armed forces chief said he was "halting all agreements" with Cambodia. Thailand's foreign ministry then demanded an apology from Cambodia on Nov 12.

The situation escalated further on the same day (Nov 12) as the neighbours accused each other of opening fire along a disputed part of their border, threatening the US-brokered truce.

