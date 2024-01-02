asia

Thailand, China to permanently waive visas for each other's citizens from March

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin poses with Thai traditional puppets during a welcome ceremony of the first batch of Chinese tourists under a five-month visa-free entry scheme at Bangkok's International Airport, Thailand, Sept 25, 2023.
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 02, 2024 4:47 AM

BANGKOK — Thailand and China will permanently waive visa requirements for each other's citizens from March, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Tuesday (Jan 2).

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, which relies heavily on tourism, in September waived entry requirements for Chinese tourists until February this year.

"This will upgrade the relationship between the two countries," Srettha told reporters.

In 2023, Thailand welcomed 28 million foreign tourists, slightly above its target, generating 1.2 trillion baht (S$46 billion) of revenue, government data showed.

Of that, the top source market was Malaysia with 4.5 million visitors, followed by 3.5 million arrivals from China.

That compared with a pre-Covid-19 record of 39 million arrivals with 11 million from China.

