Thailand convicts ex-prosecutors in fugitive Red Bull heir hit-and-run case

BANGKOK — A court in Thailand on Tuesday (April 22) convicted two former prosecutors for misconduct in connection with a high-profile hit-and-run case involving the fugitive heir to the Red Bull energy drink empire.

Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya, the grandson of the late Thai billionaire Chaleo Yoovidhya who created the Red Bull energy drink, is accused of crashing his Ferrari into a policeman in 2012 and dragging his body under the vehicle for more than 100m before fleeing.

His whereabouts is unknown and he is likely living abroad, according to media reports.

A former deputy attorney-general who oversaw Vorayuth's, case, Net Naksuk, and another prosecutor were sentenced to three and two years respectively on Tuesday after being found guilty of misconduct in helping Vorayuth avoid prosecution and deciding not to indict him.

Vorayuth, who was 27 at the time of the incident, was later charged with speeding, hit-and-run and reckless driving causing death. He ignored multiple court summons before authorities issued a warrant for his arrest five years after the incident.

He initially admitted to driving the car but denied other charges.

The hit-and-run case has captured significant public attention in Thailand, stoking anger over a perception of impunity for the wealthy, with Vorayuth still at large, despite repeated promises from authorities to bring him to justice.

Six others defendants in the case, including former national police chief Somyot Poompanmoung, were acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

The two former prosecutors sentenced on Tuesday have denied wrongdoing and were appealing the verdict, according to the court. They could not immediately be reached for comment.

"The actions of the defendants undermined the credibility of the justice system," the court said.

