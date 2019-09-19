Thailand culls 200 pigs amid heightened fears over African swine fever

BANGKOK - Thailand has culled more than 200 pigs this week, the authorities said on Wednesday (Sept 18), in the first such action amid heightened fears of a potential outbreak of African swine fever.

Thailand has yet to report an outbreak of African swine fever among its pigs, though neighbouring Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia have all confirmed cases of the deadly disease.

Thailand's department of livestock said the culling of the pigs was a "preventative action" after two pigs died mysteriously in the northern province of Chiang Rai, about 20km from Myanmar.

"We have killed over 200 pigs on two farms there," Nopporn Mahakanta, chief of the provincial livestock office, told Reuters, adding that the action was in line with protocols to curb outbreaks of animal diseases.

"They were within a 1km radius of the pigs that had fallen ill and died," he said.