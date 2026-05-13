Thailand to cut visa-free stay to 30 days for tourists from 93 countries

BANGKOK — Thailand will cut the visa-free stay period for tourists from 93 countries from 60 days to 30 days to help prevent criminal activity, the foreign minister said.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkaeow said on Tuesday (May 12) that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will submit a plan to the Cabinet for approval to reduce the visa-free stay period for foreign tourists in Thailand to 30 days from 60 days.

He did not say when.

Thailand has set a visa-free period for tourists from 93 countries since July 2024.

In addition, Thai authorities will check other visa types to ensure that individuals entering the country comply with the purpose of that visa.

The measures are designed to address concerns about the misuse of extended visas and the involvement of some tourists in illegal activities.

From Jan 1 to May 10, 2026, Thailand received 12.4 million foreign tourists, a decrease of 3.43 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Tourism is critical driver of the economy, with foreign arrivals peaking at nearly 40 million in 2019.

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