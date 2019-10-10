Thailand to demand proof of health insurance for 'risky' long-term visitors

Thailand, a Southeast Asian tourist destination popular with ageing Westerners, currently has to pay around S$23 million a year in medical bills for foreigners over 50, said a minister.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

BANGKOK - Foreigners in the "risky" over-50 age group will have to present proof of health insurance when applying for Thai long-term non-immigrant visas, a minister said on Wednesday (Oct 9), so the government doesn't have to pick up their medical bills.

The rule takes effect at the end of the month to ensure the visitors can afford treatment during a maximum one-year stay and the government does not have to foot the bill, Sathit Pitutecha, Deputy Minister of Public Health, told Reuters.

Thailand, a South-east Asian tourist destination popular with ageing Westerners, currently has to pay around 500 million baht (S$23 million) a year in medical bills for foreigners over 50, he said, an age group the government describes as "risky".

"Hospitals have to treat them because of human rights reasons, but when we ask them to pay us back, they can't," Sathit said.

"These costs become burdensome for the Public Health Ministry, so we pushed for the insurance policy."

Immigration police data shows Thailand has received more than 80,000 applications for non-immigrant visas so far this year.

More about
Thailand Health and Wellbeing

TRENDING

River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
High-sugar drinks to carry unhealthy label on pack, ads to be banned
High-sugar drinks to carry unhealthy label on pack, ads to be banned
Kuala Lumpur hotel creates &#039;durian room&#039; for guests
Kuala Lumpur hotel creates 'durian room' for guests
Make that Chanel pay for itself: How this Singaporean is earning money through her designer bags
Make that Chanel pay for itself: How this Singaporean is earning money through her designer bags
Singapore-based author and financial analyst retired at 33... Here&#039;s how he did it
Singapore-based author and financial analyst retired at 33... Here's how he did it
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol&#039;s home by zooming in on her eyes
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol's home by zooming in on her eyes
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
Maserati hit-and-run: Accused insists he wasn&#039;t driver, DPP says he is lying
Maserati hit-and-run: Accused insists he wasn't driver, DPP says he is lying
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor

LIFESTYLE

He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop
How to stay fit while on holiday and not put on extra weight
How to stay fit while on holiday and not put on extra weight
7 things to do in Queensway, Singapore&#039;s ultimate bargain heaven
7 things to do in Queensway, Singapore's ultimate bargain heaven
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren't the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market

Home Works

10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US bride finds groom &#039;sexually assaulting&#039; bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
US bride finds groom 'sexually assaulting' bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong&#039;s more important
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong's more important
McDonald&#039;s jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin&#039; it
McDonald's jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin' it
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue

SERVICES