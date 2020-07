Thailand drops charges against Red Bull heir in deadly hit-and-run

BANGKOK - Criminal charges in Thailand have been dropped against the heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune who was accused in a 2012 hit-and-run that killed a police officer, police said on Friday (July 24).

Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya had faced charges of speeding, hit-and-run and reckless driving causing death.

An arrest warrant has also been withdrawn, said Thanawut Sanguansuk, deputy head of Thonglor police station, told Reuters.

Vorayuth was accused of crashing his black Ferrari into a policeman on a motorcycle in Bangkok and fleeing the scene, dragging the officer's body for several dozen metres.

Thai authorities finally issued an arrest warrant for Vorayuth five years after the accident, after he missed eight legal summons.

Vorayuth is a grandson of the late Chaleo Yoovidhya, creator of the Krating Daeng, or Red Bull, energy drink.

Chaleo, 88, was listed as the third richest person in Thailand at the time of his death in 2012, with an estimated net worth of $5 billion (S$220, 000) , according to Forbes magazine.