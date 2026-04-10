Thailand has limited ammunition to address economic problems, says finance minister

BANGKOK — Thailand has limited ammunition to address its economic problems, Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said on Friday (April 10).

The government will approve soft loans for the use of solar panels, he told reporters.

It is considering a car trade-in scheme, Ekniti said, adding the budget for the next fiscal year will cut unnecessary spending.

Measures to help vulnerable groups will be proposed to a special cabinet meeting on Saturday, Ekniti said.

The government is planning a borrowing guarantee for an oil subsidy fund, along with other support measures, to mitigate the impact of rising oil prices.

Central bank Governor Vitai Ratanakorn said on Thursday that the policy rate of 1.00 per cent would be left on hold, despite the economic impact of the war in the Middle East, while growth could slow to 1.3 per cent to 1.7 per cent this year, and inflation could rise to 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent, depending on the conflict.

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