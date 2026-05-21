Visitors to Thailand may have to pay arrival fee of more than 300 baht per person

Tourists flying to Thailand could be charged a travel fee of more than 300 baht (S$12) per person, a minister said on Wednesday (May 20).

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said authorities are finalising the fee collection process before officially rolling out the policy, reported Bangkok Post.

The levy, first proposed in 2020, would be channelled towards accident insurance for foreigners and tourism development.

The possible increase in the charge was hinted by the minister, who cited inflation and higher costs for better insurance coverage, especially at private hospitals.

One possible way the fee will be collected is by airfare, said Surasak, adding that authorities would have to develop a refund system for locals if this method is adopted.

Another suggestion is to integrate the fee through the Thailand Digital Arrival Card requirement.

Surasak said his ministry will determine the final fee after consultations with insurance providers, reported The Nation.

Thailand is also tightening its visa exemption rules further.

Foreigners will no longer be allowed to stay for up to 60 days visa-free, and it has cut three countries from its 30-day visa exemption scheme.

Surasak said on Wednesday that the change is unlikely to affect arrivals as tourists stay for nine days on average.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com