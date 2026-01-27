Hotel receptionist in Thailand bludgeoned to death with metal rod by homeless man during robbery

A 35-year-old female hotel receptionist at a hotel in Hua Hin, Thailand, was killed after a homeless robber repeatedly struck her head with a metal rod, before fleeing with her belongings.

The alleged murder on Jan 19 and was captured on closed-circuit television footage, reported Thai news outlet Thairath.

According to the CCTV footage, the suspect was seen at about 2.49am repeatedly walking in and out of the hotel premises, apparently surveilling the area.

At the time, the victim, Wirin Thaolipo, was on a video call with her boyfriend.

Moments later, when the victim appeared to rest her head on the reception desk, the suspect seized the opportunity to climb over the counter without her noticing and struck her head 14 times, reported Thairath.

The perpetrator then fled with the victim's bag and two mobile phones.

The Hua Hin police station received a report of the incident at around 3.15am, reported Thairath.

Officers found Thaolipo slumped in a pool of blood. A 50cm grey metal rod stained with blood was found nearby.

The victim was pronounced dead in hospital.

Following a manhunt involving more than 100 police officers, the suspect, identified as Rattikorn Yingyod, 36, was apprehended near the crime scene at around 3.30pm on Jan 20, reported The Bangkok Post.

Investigations found that Yingyod, a homeless man, had been wandering the area for about three to four months. He often stayed along the railway tracks and begged for money or food from locals, reported Thairath.

The suspect reportedly has a string of convictions including for theft, drug crimes, assault and rape.

