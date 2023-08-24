asia

Thailand PM Srettha promises new era of change, to promote unity

Pheu Thai's Srettha Thavisin gestures at the party headquarters before a royal endorsement ceremony after Thailand's parliament voted in favour of his prime ministerial candidacy, in Bangkok, Thailand on Aug 23, 2023.
BANGKOK - Thailand's new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday (Aug 23) pledged to bring unity to his country and promote policies that would solve crises and move the country forward.

In a national televised address after his endorsement by Thailand's king, Srettha, a real estate tycoon, pledged to promote inclusiveness and govern for the benefit of all Thais, promising a new era of change.

