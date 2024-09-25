Thailand postpones launch of ETA for foreign tourists

Thailand has postponed its plans to implement the electronic travel authorisation (ETA) system, said the foreign ministry on Monday (Sept 23).

The ETA was initially slated to launch in December this year, reported The Nation.

93 countries, including Singapore, will be granted visa-free entry with the ETA.

Travellers will be required to submit their application online prior to arrival. They will then be able to enter through automated immigration gates using the QR code provided.

ETA applications are expected to be free of charge.

Travellers with the ETA will be allowed to stay in Thailand for up to 60 days without a visa upon their point of entry. A one-time extension of 30 days will be possible.

The ETA is part of a larger overhaul of Thailand's visa system to streamline entry and track the movement of foreigners within the country.

Thailand's foreign ministry said it remains committed to working closely with relevant government agencies to finalise the details of the ETA, though an updated launch date was not provided.

Travellers have been advised to monitor for any updates from Thailand's foreign ministry and the immigration bureau regarding the ETA system's launch date.

ALSO READ: Singaporean ends up paying $1,200 for new ticket to New Zealand after forgetting travel document

dana.leong@asiaone.com