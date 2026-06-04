Pregnant and in debt, Thai woman wins $235k lottery after dreaming of numbers

A Thai vegetable vendor's dream became reality when the numbers she saw in her sleep won the lottery's top prize of six million baht (S$235,000) on June 1.

The winner, identified as Inthira Saisun, 25, revealed that she had dreamt of an old man telling her to buy ticket number '173770' and that if she won, she should make merit, reported local news outlet Thairath.

When a lottery vendor passed by the market, she asked to see the stall's tickets and found the numbers '770' on two tickets. However, she could only afford one.

She later discovered she had won the first prize and cried tears of joy as she had not expected to win.

Inthira was also in debt from running her vegetable stall and said that she can now pay her debts, reported Thairath.

Videos by local news publications showed Inthira at the market chatting with fellow venders. As she showed her winning ticket, she began shedding tears of joy.

The 25-year-old, who is five months' pregnant, also credited her unborn child as a source of good luck.

She reportedly plans to make merit for the old man who appeared in her dream by donating to a temple in her home village in Doi Muser in Thailand's north-western Tak province.

Inthira added that she plans to continue selling vegetables after the win.

[[nid:735738]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com