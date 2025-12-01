Thailand probing 'visa runners' exploiting entry system for illegal business and scams

Thailand is clamping down on foreigners repeatedly entering the country for long visa-free stays, or what is known as a "visa run".

The Immigration Bureau has ordered officers to thoroughly screen travellers at checkpoints, and flag those who have made at least two back-to-back visits lasting at least 45 days each time, reported Bangkok Post.

Deputy commissioner Cheongron Rimpadee said many of such "visa runners" — some of them fugitives — exploiting the entry system are operating illegal businesses or committing crimes such as scams and money laundering.

"These foreigners do not visit Thailand for tourism," he was quoted by Bangkok Post as saying.

"They use the visa-free scheme to avoid official visa requests before travelling, and their data is not included in Thailand's systems controlling occupations and taxation."

Suspected visa runners who are unable to provide their travel purpose and proof of their accommodation and itineraries will be denied entry.

He also refuted claims that the crackdown is targeted at Chinese nationals, or citizens of a certain country, reported the South China Morning Post.

"Real tourists stay on average around 15 days, with clear travel plans and return tickets," he stated, adding that genuine tourists are welcome.

Thailand's visa exemption scheme allows tourists from 93 countries to stay up to 60 days, with an additional 30-day extension period.

