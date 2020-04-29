Thailand reports 9 new coronavirus cases, no more deaths

BANGKOK - Thailand reported on Wednesday (April 29) nine new coronavirus infections but no deaths, taking its tally to 2,947 cases and 54 deaths since the outbreak began in January.

It was the third day that new infections stayed in the single digits, said Mr Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Six of the new cases were linked to earlier cases, two had no known links, and the ninth involved a person who tested positive but is awaiting infection tracing, he added.

Since the outbreak began, 2,665 patients in the south-east Asian nation have recovered and gone home.

