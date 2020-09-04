Thailand reports first domestic coronavirus case in 100 days

BANGKOK - Thailand on Thursday reported its first local coronavirus transmission in more than 100 days, officials said, after a man who was recently imprisoned failed a routine test at a Bangkok jail.

The man, 37, tested positive on Wednesday during scheduled weekly testing, the Department of Corrections said in a statement, adding that he had not travelled abroad or been in close contact with a known positive case.

The man, a former nightclub DJ, has since been hospitalized and prisoners who came into contact with him have been isolated.

All of Thailand’s cases in the past three months have been imported and detected in quarantine.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.