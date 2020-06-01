Thailand rolls out cannabis clinic based on traditional medicine

Patients wait to register for cannabidiol oil treatment during the opening of a cannabis clinic at the Department of Development of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine in Bangkok on Jan 6, 2020.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

BANGKOK - Thailand opened its first full-time clinic specialising in traditional and alternative cannabis-based medicine on Monday (Jan 6), as part of a move by the government towards developing a medicinal cannabis industry.

"This is a pilot clinic, because we cannot produce enough doctors with expertise in cannabis," Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirankul told reporters at the opening ceremony in Bangkok. Patients will receive treatment free of charge for the first two weeks, he added.

Thailand, which has a tradition of using cannabis to relieve pain and fatigue, legalised marijuana for medical use and research in 2017 to boost agricultural income.

There are already around 25 cannabis clinics attached to general hospitals around the country but, unlike the newly-launched pilot clinic, they operate for just a few days a week due to a lack of specialised staff.

The largest producer of medicinal cannabis is currently the health ministry's Government Pharmaceutical Organisation.

Kasetsart University's director of medical cannabis research, Dr Natakorn Thasnas, told Reuters that the university would supply 2,200kg of cannabis leaf to the ministry.

Cannabis production, cultivation and sale has been limited to licensed Thai producers for the next four years to protect the domestic industry.

Currently, only hospitals and research facilities are allowed to apply for cannabis production and extraction licenses, but the government is reviewing regulations to enable Thai businesses to apply for permits.

Last year, Thailand dropped cannabis and hemp extracts from its narcotics list and proposed a draft law that would allow each household to grow six cannabis plants.

Four types of drugs, containing different combinations of cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psycho-active ingredient in cannabis, were given to patients to treat migraine, insomnia, neck pain and muscle stiffness, the ministry said in a statement.

The pilot clinic, based in the Ministry of Public Health, expects to see between 200 to 300 patients daily.

"I was worried at first, but I studied the effects and decided it was better because its natural," said Ms Waraporn Boonsri, 69, who received four vials of cannabis oil to help her sleep.

Nearly 2,200 patients have registered at the clinic until March, a health official told Reuters.

Mr Anutin said there were plans for 77 clinics to be opened across the country, with one in every province.

More about
Thailand Health and Wellbeing

TRENDING

Chinese tourist stabbed in head in Osaka Don Quijote discount store
Chinese tourist stabbed in head in Osaka Don Quijote discount store
Singaporean woman&#039;s wedding with &#039;ang moh&#039; husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Singaporean woman's wedding with 'ang moh' husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Miriam Yeung tried to abort her son because of uterine tumour
Miriam Yeung tried to abort her son because of uterine tumour
Vietnamese woman&#039;s family can&#039;t recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
Vietnamese woman's family can't recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea &amp; other deals this week
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea & other deals this week
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Ian Fang stripped and groped by &#039;tai-tais&#039; for new drama
Ian Fang stripped and groped by 'tai-tais' for new drama
Brigitte Lin: &#039;The more men I kill, the better the film does&#039;
Brigitte Lin: 'The more men I kill, the better the film does'
Fans, family and colleagues pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang at memorial event
Fans, family and colleagues pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang at memorial event
Haidilao steamboat: How much do you save when you do-it-yourself (DIY) at home?
Haidilao steamboat: How much do you save when you DIY at home?
Instagram model raises US$700k for Australia bushfire relief by offering nudes to verified donors
Instagram model raises US$700k for Australia bushfire relief by offering nudes to verified donors
Viral video: Noodles land on diner&#039;s face at Hai Di Lao
Viral video: Noodles land on diner's face at Hai Di Lao

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore&#039;s central shopping heaven and art strip
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore's central shopping heaven and art strip
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We&#039;re not sex workers
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We're not sex workers

Home Works

5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children

SERVICES