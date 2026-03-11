Thailand says 3 crew missing after ship hit by projectiles in Strait of Hormuz

BANGKOK - Twenty crew have been rescued from a Thai ship hit by unknown projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz but three crew remain missing, Thailand's Transport Ministry said on Wednesday (March 11).

The ministry said the crew had abandoned the vessel in a lifeboat and were rescued by the Omani navy.

It said an explosion occurred in the stern of the ship and caused a fire in the engine compartment, where the remaining three crew members had been working.

