Award Banner
Award Banner
asia

Thailand says 3 crew missing after ship hit by projectiles in Strait of Hormuz

Thailand says 3 crew missing after ship hit by projectiles in Strait of Hormuz
The Thailand-flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree engulfed in black smoke in the Strait of Hormuz, March 11, 2026.
PHOTO: Royal Thai Navy via Reuters
PUBLISHED ONMarch 11, 2026 1:14 PM

BANGKOK - Twenty crew have been rescued from a Thai ship hit by unknown projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz but three crew remain missing, Thailand's Transport Ministry said on Wednesday (March 11). 

The ministry said the crew had abandoned the vessel in a lifeboat and were rescued by the Omani navy. 

It said an explosion occurred in the stern of the ship and caused a fire in the engine compartment, where the remaining three crew members had been working. 

[[nid:731287]]

Wars and conflictsMiddle EastIRANThailandUnited States of AmericaIsrael
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.