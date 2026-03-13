Thailand seeks apology from Iran after vessel hit in Strait of Hormuz

BANGKOK — Thailand's Foreign Ministry has demanded an apology from Iran over damage caused to a Thai vessel that was hit by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday (March 11), which led to a fire and forced the crew to abandon ship.

The ministry said it was seeking clarity from Iran's ambassador on Thursday on the facts surrounding the incident.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement carried by the Tasnim news agency that the ship was "fired upon by Iranian fighters".

