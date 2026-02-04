2 groups in 3 days: Foreigners in Thailand mistake funeral wake for food court, host still serves them food

A grieving family in Thailand touched hearts online for graciously welcoming foreign tourists who thought the funeral wake was a buffet-style eatery.

On Jan 31, Facebook user Charantorn Chaloemkiad shared a clip of two male tourists at a table being served water, surrounded by funeral guests who seem to be eating.

"Foreigners walked into a funeral, thinking it's a buffet," he wrote.

The incident occurred in Nakhon Si Thammarat in the south of the country, and the wake was held next to a night market. The tourists believed it was a cafe, reported local media.

"When we told them it wasn't a restaurant or food court, they were shocked and stunned," Charantorn told news portal Thairath, adding that the duo apologised and asked if they could stay.

The hosts agreed and even served them refreshments and snacks.

Taking to Facebook two days later, the Thai man said that another group of tourists unknowingly walked in to the wake.

The video shows the three tourists being served food.

"Foreigners came again, haha. This is a funeral! They asked if there were drinks or if this is a food court," Charantorn said on Monday (Feb 2).

He reportedly added that the tourists were happy and impressed by the kindness shown towards them.

Both his posts have gone viral, with the first clip on Jan 31 viewed 2.8 million times and the second garnering 11 million views.

