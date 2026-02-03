Thai authorities say Singapore a transit point for tourists smuggling cannabis to the UK

Tourists visiting Thailand are allegedly attempting to smuggle cannabis to the UK by taking connecting flights with layovers in Singapore, according to Thai customs officials.

Seven such cases were uncovered by Koh Samui Customs between March and September 2025, office chief Ruangyos Komoltham was cited by the Bangkok Post as saying.

Most of the individuals nabbed were reportedly British nationals.

On March 12, 2025, four British citizens and a Malaysian were caught with seven suitcases containing 144kg of cannabis when checking in for their Singapore-bound flight at Samui Airport.

The British men had admitted to being paid £2,000 (S$3,450) to traffick the drug to the UK, earlier reports stated.

Last Tuesday (Jan 27), the Koh Samui Customs department and police handed 406.6kg of cannabis to a local hospital for their medical use.

The authorities said the seized drugs have an estimated street value of approximately 4,065,900 baht (S$164,000), and the handover is part of the disposal process upon the conclusion of legal cases.

