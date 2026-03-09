Woman in Thailand strangled to death while resisting rape; suspect pretended to be police witness

A woman in Thailand was reportedly killed while trying to resist a rape attempt by her cousin's boyfriend.

The victim, identified by Thai media as 22-year-old Praew, was found in a state of undress at a house in Chang Mai on Saturday (March 7).

The alleged perpetrator, who initially came forward as a witness to the police, was arrested a day later.

The police said 31-year-old Phanuwat had drunk alcohol before entering Praew's room one day ago on March 6, reported Thairath.

A struggle ensued and Phanuwat, who is the boyfriend of Praew's cousin, strangled the victim with a power cord until she became unresponsive.

The suspect then allegedly undressed her but reportedly stopped when he saw that she was menstruating.

To cover up the crime, he purportedly staged a house break-in, according to the report.

He was seen leaving by a deliveryman, who had arrived at the house at the same time to deliver Praew's order. Phanuwat paid for the items using cash from Praew's purse, reported the Bangkok Post.

Praew's body was discovered by her employer on Saturday after she failed to turn up for her work as a waitress.

Phanuwat returned to the house with Praew's cousin and presented himself as a witness, but eventually confessed after the police interrogated him about the discrepancies in his statement.

