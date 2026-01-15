Thai woman among 32 killed in train-crane collision, was returning home for dad's wake

A woman travelling home for her father's funeral was among 32 others that died after a construction crane fell and crushed a passenger train in Thailand on Wednesday (Jan 14).

The train had been travelling from Bangkok to Thailand's Ubon Ratchathani province at around 9.10am when a large crane fell onto the vehicle, reported CNN.

The crane was being used as part of a high-speed rail project. The crane was lifting a large concrete section which dropped on to the train, causing several coaches to derail, reported Thailand's The Nation.

The train was reportedly carrying mostly students and workers.

The woman, identified as Chananyat Wongchan, was returning to her home province to attend her father's wake and had been travelling in the second carriage of the train, reported Khaosod English.

Chananyat had posted on social media the day before the accident announcing her father's death and that she would be returning home soon. She had also told a relative at 6.28am that she was returning that day, just hours before the incident, reported Khaosod English.

Her boyfriend later posted a photo of the train on social media and confirmed that her body had been found following the incident.

“From the crane collapse onto the train, I have now found my girlfriend’s body,” the boyfriend wrote. “Today is the day my heart is completely broken.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul offered his condolences to the victims’ families, reported CNN.

At least 66 people were reportedly injured in the accident, eight of whom were in critical condition, reported CNN.

Local authorities also said that as of 5pm on Wednesday, 32 people had been confirmed dead while three were still missing, reported Khaosod English.

Investigations are ongoing.

