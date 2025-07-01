Award Banner
Thailand's Deputy PM Suriya to become caretaker premier, minister says

PUBLISHED ONJuly 01, 2025 7:34 AM

BANGKOK — Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit will become caretaker premier after a court suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from duty on Tuesday (July 1), Tourism Minister Sorawong Thienthong told Reuters.

Suriya, 70, also currently serves as transport minister. Paetongtarn has 15 days to respond the Constitutional Court after she was accused of dishonesty and breaching ethical standards over a leaked telephone conversation with Cambodia's influential former leader Hun Sen last month.

