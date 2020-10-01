Thailand's fugitive ex-PM siblings tout new DNA venture at Vegas expo

Ousted Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck are in self-exile from Thailand to avoid corruption convictions they say are politically motivated.
PHOTO: Instagram/PuYIngluck
Reuters

BANGKOK - They are both former prime ministers and officially Thailand's most-wanted siblings, but in exile abroad, ousted Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck have turned to the more modest task of promoting a DNA nutrition app at a convention in Las Vegas.

The pair appeared on Wednesday (Jan 8) at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Vegas, an annual technology and electronics industry expo running from Jan 7-10, to promote one of their investments.

They were photographed at the booth of DNANudge, a company that uses a cheek swab containing a person's DNA to recommend dietary choices, according to its website.

"My brother and I are here at Consumer Electronic Show 2020 (CES 2020) Las Vegas, the United States, launching our business we invested (in) and just launched in London," Yingluck said in a post on Twitter.

Back home in Thailand, both had been ousted during military coups, Thaksin in 2006, and his sister in 2014.

The 2014 coup maker is the South-east Asian nation's current prime minister, Prayuth Chan-o-cha.

The pro-Thaksin Pheu Thai party is currently the largest opposition party in Thailand.

Thaksin, a former telecommunications tycoon, said he had been working on DNANudge with its founders for the past three years.

"I'm of advanced age and don't want to invest in something too big ... but we think this product can really change the world," 70-year-old Thaksin said in a video on Facebook.

Thaksin and Yingluck, who occasionally write posts on social media to engage their followers, are in self-exile from Thailand to avoid corruption convictions they say are politically motivated.

Thaksin, who was prime minister from 2001 to 2006, was found guilty of corruption in 2008. Yingluck, who is 52, was prime minister from 2011 to 2014, and was found guilty of dereliction of duty in a failed rice subsidy programme.

More about
Yingluck Shinawatra Thaksin Shinawatra CES 2020

TRENDING

&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a &#039;letdown&#039;
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a 'letdown'
5566&#039;s Zax Wang lived in a haunted house but only his daughter knew about it
5566's Zax Wang lived in a haunted house but only his daughter knew about it
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
Cleaners thought abandoned baby&#039;s crying was from a toy doll
Cleaners thought abandoned baby's crying was from a toy doll
Canadian PM says Iranian missile brought down airliner
Canadian PM says Iranian missile brought down airliner
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysian man&#039;s bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
Malaysian man's bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
French-Malaysian TikToker effortlessly imitates Singaporean ah lians and aunties
French-Malaysian TikToker effortlessly imitates Singaporean ah lians and aunties

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

A bargain shopper&#039;s guide to the cheapest finds in Johor Bahru
A bargain shopper's guide to the cheapest finds in Johor Bahru
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi&#039;s face mask
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi's face mask
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

Home Works

7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger

SERVICES