Thailand's fugitive ex-PM siblings tout new DNA venture at Vegas expo

BANGKOK - They are both former prime ministers and officially Thailand's most-wanted siblings, but in exile abroad, ousted Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck have turned to the more modest task of promoting a DNA nutrition app at a convention in Las Vegas.

The pair appeared on Wednesday (Jan 8) at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Vegas, an annual technology and electronics industry expo running from Jan 7-10, to promote one of their investments.

They were photographed at the booth of DNANudge, a company that uses a cheek swab containing a person's DNA to recommend dietary choices, according to its website.

"My brother and I are here at Consumer Electronic Show 2020 (CES 2020) Las Vegas, the United States, launching our business we invested (in) and just launched in London," Yingluck said in a post on Twitter.

Back home in Thailand, both had been ousted during military coups, Thaksin in 2006, and his sister in 2014.

The 2014 coup maker is the South-east Asian nation's current prime minister, Prayuth Chan-o-cha.

The pro-Thaksin Pheu Thai party is currently the largest opposition party in Thailand.

Thaksin, a former telecommunications tycoon, said he had been working on DNANudge with its founders for the past three years.