Thailand's growing protest movement: A timeline

Protests have been growing in Thailand against the government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a former junta leader, with some protesters also calling for reforms of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's monarchy.

Below is a timeline of events that took place since Mr Prayut was appointed prime minister after an election in March 2019. He rejects accusations that the electoral laws were fixed in his favour.

June 9, 2019: The King endorses Mr Prayut as prime minister, keeping him in the post he first took in a 2014 coup.

Nov 20: Constitutional court disqualifies vocal opposition figure Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit as a member of Parliament, saying he violated electoral law. He disputes the ruling.

Dec 14: Several thousand protesters demonstrate in Bangkok to protest against Thanathorn's disqualification and the moves to ban his Future Forward party.

Feb 21, 2020: Constitutional court bans Future Forward. The next day, hundreds of people join a protest against the decision.

March 26: Thai authorities impose a state of emergency to stop the spread of the coronavirus, limiting gatherings and travel.

July 18: The Free Youth group draws about 2,500 to a protest in Bangkok and makes three demands: dissolve Parliament, amend the Constitution and stop harassing critics.

Aug 3: Human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa makes an unprecedented call for reform of the monarchy at a protest with a Harry Potter theme.

Aug 10: Students at Thammasat University list 10 demands for reforming the monarchy, including abolition of the lese majeste law against criticising the King.

Aug 16: More than 10,000 people join a protest at Bangkok's Democracy Monument.

Sept 19: Tens of thousands protest in the biggest demonstration since the 2014 coup, cheering calls for reforms to the monarchy as well as for the removal of Mr Prayut.

Sept 20: Protesters install a plaque near the Grand Palace in Bangkok with the message that Thailand belongs to the people and not to the monarch. Thousands then march to present demands in a letter to the King, which they give to police before dispersing.