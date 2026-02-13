Thailand's Pheu Thai Party to join Bhumjaithai Party-led coalition, PM Anutin says

BANGKOK — Thailand's Bhumjaithai Party, which won Sunday's general election by a wide margin, will be joined by the third-place Pheu Thai party to form a coalition government, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Friday (Feb 13).

Anutin-led Bhumjaithai romped to a surprise victory on Sunday securing 193 seats in the 500-member House of Representatives, followed by the reformist People's Party with 118 seats and the populist Pheu Thai at 74, according to Reuters' calculations based on election commission data.

The support of Pheu Thai — backed by the currently imprisoned billionaire former premier Thaksin Shinawatra — will give Anutin a clear parliamentary majority, potentially paving the way for a stable coalition.

"We will work together as a government and manage the country so we can do good things for the country," Anutin told reporters, after holding talks with Pheu Thai leaders.

Bhumjaithai was a member of a Pheu Thai-led ruling coalition that took power following the last election in 2023, but walked out of the alliance in June last year, following a leaked phone call between then premier Paetongtarn Shinawatra and former Cambodian leader Hun Sen.

Paetongtarn was later dismissed by a court order, opening the door for Anutin to become prime minister.

"Please erase any misunderstandings from the past," Anutin said. "We would like to work together, govern the country together."

