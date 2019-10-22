Thais, Frenchman could face firing squad in Bali drug cases

DENPASAR, Indonesia - Two Thai women and a Frenchman could face the death penalty after they were caught smuggling drugs into Bali, the Indonesian holiday island's customs agency said on Monday (Oct 21).

The Thai nationals - identified as Kasarin Khamkhao and Sanicha Maneetes - arrived last week on a flight from Bangkok and suspicious airport officials found nearly a kilogramme of methamphetamine hidden under their clothes, authorities said.

Frenchman Olivier Jover was arrested in Bali after a package sent from his home country containing some 22.5g of meth arrived at the airport with his address on it. PHOTO: AFP

"A lab test confirmed all the packages contained methamphetamine weighing 958g in total," Mr Himawan Indarjono, head of immigration at Bali's international airport, told reporters on Monday.

The pair - a janitor and an operator of a motorcycle rental shop in Thailand - could face a firing squad if convicted in the Muslim majority nation, which has some of the world's toughest drug laws.