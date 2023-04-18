'They used 120 tonnes of water': Chinese couple leaves taps running after Korean Airbnb host refused to cancel booking

They say revenge is a powerful motivator.

And one Chinese couple's drive for revenge certainly prompted them to go that extra mile, leaving their Airbnb host with a hefty utility bill of more than S$2,000 after he angered them.

The couple allegedly left the tap running, gas and lights on for 25 days in their Airbnb home in South Korea after their host refused to cancel their booking, reported the South China Morning Post.

They wasted 120 tonnes of water and left a water and electricity bill of S$155, a gas bill of about S$974, and a bill of S$971 in other miscellaneous expenses, NetEase News reported.

The couple had reportedly booked the stand-alone villa in Seoul for 25 days, paying in full without first checking where the property was located in the city.

Upon realising it was in the outer suburbs, they decided it was too inconvenient and asked to cancel the booking.

However, the host declined their request as payment have already been made and the booking was confirmed, which the couple appeared to accept.

Sweet revenge

The couple then asked the host if there were surveillance cameras in the villa.

After being told there were none, they decide to turn on all the taps, lights, electrical appliances and gas.

The couple then travelled to different regions of the country, returning to the villa every three to four days for no more than five minutes. They only went to the villa on five occasions during the 25-day booking, according to SCMP.

After checking out of the Airbnb home, the host was unaware of the couple's vengeful actions until the gas company called to ask about the massive increase in gas consumption.

He later learned that the water consumption during the couple's stay was five times higher than usual.

"They used 120 tonnes of water in five days," the host said, referring to the fact they had only visited the property on five days out of the 25 days they booked.

Trying to get support from Airbnb customer service, the host was told the matter was between him and the couple, and the company takes no responsibility.

The host was forced to pay the bill as the couple had left the country, leaving them uncontactable.

According to SCMP, the couple's behaviour has attracted widespread criticism after Korean media picked up the story.

One person said: "120 tonnes of water? Wow, it's a huge waste."

Another person wrote: "How bad is this couple! Somehow they should bear the responsibility."

In July 2022, an Airbnb host in North London was left with £5,000 (S$8,285) of damage after just one night of partying from 'guests from hell', reported UK's The Mirror.

Despite his pleas to his guests not to party in the rental home, he returned home to a scene of chaos in which the broken wardrobe stood next to bags of rubbish, discarded laughing gas capsules and cigarette ends.

ALSO READ: Chinese woman's detective work foils Airbnb 'Superhost' who installed hidden camera in bedroom