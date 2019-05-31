Thou shalt not march: South Korean conservatives denounce Pride event

SEOUL - Tens of thousands of gay rights supporters will parade through central Seoul on Saturday (June 1), despite South Korea's main conservative opposition party denouncing the Pride event in a country where Christian churches have enduring political influence.

The South is Asia's fourth-biggest economy and a capitalist democracy, but lived through decades of military rule when evangelical Christianity was widespread and framed the communist North as evil.

In recent times, activists say believers - many of whom are elderly supporters of the conservative Liberty Korea Party (LKP) and now-ousted president Park Geun-hye - have found a new enemy: sexual minorities.

"Conservative Christians used to target those who were accused of being North Korean sympathisers," said Reverend Lim Bo-rah, a senior pastor at an LGBT-friendly church in Seoul.

"And now their latest target is the nation's LGBT individuals. They consider both - communists and sexual minorities - as deserving to be demonised in South Korean society."

Traditionalists have long mounted counter-demonstrations against the Pride parade and individual conservative MPs have condemned it. But this this year the LKP itself has joined in.