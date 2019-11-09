Thousands pray for rain in Indonesia as forests go up in smoke

JAKARTA - Thousands of Indonesians prayed for rain in haze-hit towns on the islands of Sumatra and Borneo on Wednesday (Sept 11), as forest fires raged at the height of the dry season, the state Antara news agency reported.

Fires have burnt through parts of Sumatra and Borneo island for more than a month and the government has sent 9,000 military, police and disaster agency personnel to fight the flames.

Indonesia's neighbours regularly complain about smog caused by its forest blazes, which are often started to clear land for palm oil and pulp plantations.

But Indonesia said this week it was not to blame and fires had been spotted by satellites in several neighbouring countries.

Several parts of South-east Asia have seen unusually dry conditions in recent months including Indonesia, which has seen very little rain because of an El Nino weather pattern, its meteorological department has said.

Some communities have taken to prayer in the hope of ending the dry weather, and the haze it brings.

Thousands of people in Pekanbaru, capital of Riau province in Sumatra, held Islamic prayers for rain outside the governor's office. Many of those taking part wore face masks to protect themselves from the smoke, Antara reported.

"We're doing everything we can, now we pray to Allah for the rain," deputy provincial governor Edy Nasution told the news agency.