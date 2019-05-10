Three Thais accused of insulting king have disappeared: Rights groups

BANGKOK - Three Thai activists facing charges of insulting the monarchy have disappeared after reportedly being arrested in Vietnam, rights groups said on Friday (May 10), months after two exiled critics of the military and monarchy turned up dead.

Thailand's deputy prime minister, Mr Prawit Wongsuwan, denied the three activists were in Thai custody, as has been reported by the Thai Alliance for Human Rights.

Chucheep Chiwasut, who broadcasts political commentary to Thailand from exile, and fellow activists Siam Theerawut and Kritsana Thapthai were reportedly turned over to Thai authorities by Vietnam on May 8, Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

"Vietnam's alleged secret forced return to Thailand of three prominent activists should set off alarm bells in the international community," Human Rights Watch Asia director Brad Adams said.

London-based Amnesty International said Chucheep had long faced charges of lese-majeste, or insulting the monarchy.

Siam and Kritsana were also under police investigation for lese-majeste, the rights group said.

Article 112 of Thailand's criminal code says anyone who insults the king, queen, heir or regent faces punishment of up to 15 years in prison.

The pardon comes days after King Maha Vajiralongkorn was crowned over the weekend in Thailand's first coronation in 69 years.

The US-based Thai Alliance for Human Rights first reported that Chucheep, also known as Uncle Sanam Luang, had been sent back to Thailand.

"Uncle Sanam Luang and two others were apprehended... a month ago. But they were just transferred to Thailand on May 8 from Vietnam," the alliance's Piangdin Rakthai said in a YouTube video.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit denied the report.

"Vietnam has not coordinated transfers. We have not received any request. If there is, it would be through the foreign ministry and police," Mr Prawit told reporters.

Human rights groups have accused the ruling military of applying the lese-majeste law more widely since a 2014 military coup as a way to silence critics.

In January, the bodies of two exiled critics of the military and royal family, Chatcharn Buppawan, 56, and Kraidej Luelert, 46, were along the Mekong River border with Laos.

Their bodies had been stuffed with concrete, apparently to make them sink.

The military said at the time that it had no information about the bodies.

Activist Surachai Danwattananusorn, 78, who operated an online radio station critical of the junta and monarchy from Laos, also disappeared in December. His whereabouts are not known.

"We are worried about the situation," Mr Piangdin said in his video.

"There have been disappearances and deaths of political activists who are against the military government and criticise the monarchy."