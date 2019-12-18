Tokyo court orders journalist pay damages to reporter Shiori Ito over alleged rape suit

TOKYO – A Japanese court on Wednesday (Dec 18) ordered prominent reporter Noriyuki Yamaguchi to pay 3.3 million yen (S$41,000) in damages to journalist Shiori Ito in a civil lawsuit related to her allegations he had raped her.

Ito, 30, had sought 11 million yen in damages for her suffering after prosecutors declined to indict Yamaguchi following her complaint to police that he had raped her while she was unconscious.

Yamaguchi, who has repeatedly denied the allegations, had filed a counter-suit seeking 130 million yen in damages from Ito. The court on Wednesday ruled against his suit.

Ito made waves in 2017 when she took the rare step of going public with allegations that Yamaguchi, a senior television reporter known for his reporting on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, had raped her in 2015 after she met him for drinks to discuss an offer to help her find a job.

Ito fought back tears as she spoke through a megaphone to reporters and supporters after the verdict outside the court, saying she felt “full of gratitude.” “I’m so happy,” she said, her voice breaking at times with emotion.

Ito wrote in her book about the incident, “Black Box,” that she was forced to re-enact the alleged rape with a life-sized doll while male police watched. She did not identify the policemen. Reuters could not confirm this incident or the rest of the account she provided in the book. A spokesman for the Tokyo Metropolitan Police said the department could not immediately comment.

Ito has said she was also trolled on social media by critics.

The events formed the subject of a BBC documentary, “Japan’s Secret Shame”.

Ito wrote in her book that police had obtained an arrest warrant against Yamaguchi but it was not implemented.