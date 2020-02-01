Tokyo prosecutors raid residence of former Nissan boss Ghosn: NHK

The view of a house where former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn is believed to have lived before he fled to Lebanon, in Tokyo, Japan, on Jan 1, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
Associated Press

TOKYO - Tokyo prosecutors on Thursday (Jan 2) raided the residence of former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said.

Tokyo prosecutors and police did not immediately comment.

Japanese media showed investigators entering the home, which was Ghosn’s third residence in Tokyo since he was first arrested a year ago.

Authorities have now searched each one. Government offices in Japan are closed this week for the New Year’s holidays.

The raid follows Ghosn's surprise escape days ago from Japan, where he was awaiting trial on four charges of financial wrongdoing, to Lebanon.

It is unclear how Ghosn avoided the tight surveillance he was under in Japan and showed up in Lebanon.

Ghosn said Tuesday in a statement that he left for Lebanon because he thought the Japanese judicial system was unjust, and he wanted to avoid "political persecution."

He said he would talk to reporters next week.

Japan does not have an extradition treaty with Lebanon.

Lebanon has said Ghosn entered the country legally, and there was no reason to take action against him.

His lawyers in Japan said they had no knowledge of the escape and they had all his passports.

Ghosn has French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship.

NHK, without identifying sources, reported Thursday that Ghosn had two French passports.

Earlier Japanese reports said there were no official records in Japan of Ghosn’s departure, but a private jet had left from a regional airport to Turkey.

Ghosn, who was charged with under-reporting his future compensation and breach of trust, has repeatedly asserted his innocence, saying authorities trumped up charges to prevent a possible fuller merger between Nissan Motor Co and alliance partner Renault SA.

His 1.5 billion yen (S$18.5 million) bail that Ghosn posted on two separate instances to get out of detention is being revoked.

More about
Japan Automobile sector crime

TRENDING

Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
ComfortDelGro gives cabby &#039;severe warning&#039; after he was caught peeing in public
ComfortDelGro gives cabby 'severe warning' after he was caught peeing in public
Raymond Lam weds lingerie model Carina Zhang
Raymond Lam weds lingerie model Carina Zhang
Groom exposes bride&#039;s affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Netizens call out BuzzFeed for picking wrong footages in Singapore travel tips video
Netizens call out BuzzFeed for picking wrong footages in Singapore travel tips video
&#039;She taught me everything&#039;: Domestic helpers pay respects to Lucky Plaza accident victims who were veteran maids
'She taught me everything': Domestic helpers pay respects to Lucky Plaza accident victims who were veteran maids
First celeb couple of 2020: Super Junior&#039;s Kim Hee-chul and TWICE&#039;s Momo
First celeb couple of 2020: Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul and TWICE's Momo
Godfrey Gao&#039;s girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
Godfrey Gao's girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!! Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng&#039;s granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng's granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken &amp; other deals this week
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken & other deals this week
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year&#039;s resolution
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s

Home Works

8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES