Tough laws sharply reduce Bangladesh acid attacks on women

Bangladeshi acid survivors and social activists attend a rally during the tenth anniversary of the founding of the Acid Survivors Foundation in Dhaka in 2009.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

DHAKA - Acid attacks on women have declined dramatically in Bangladesh in recent years as tough laws and the closer monitoring of chemical sales have cut down the grisly crime, officials and activists said on Monday (Nov 4).

According to the Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF), there have been just eight such attacks this year - well down on the 494 cases reported in 2002 when new laws were enacted.

"It is a very good result, but our work hasn't finished yet," said Mr Samanta Lal Sen, a prominent plastic surgeon and ASF trustee.

"We'll celebrate when the number of attacks will come down to zero," he told AFP.

The crime first emerged in the 1990s, with scores of spurned or jilted men throwing sulphuric or nitric acid in the faces of women who rebuffed their advances to "spoil them" for anyone else.

Victims are left with severely disfigured faces, including damaged eyes and skin. In many cases, parts of the face are lost completely.

Survivors also face being made social outcasts - especially in the rural areas of the conservative country that is home to 168 million people.

Officials and experts attributed the declining rate to a coordinated social, legal, and administrative campaign.

"The main reason is that we have enacted tough laws to fight the crime," Bangladesh's home minister Asaduzzaman Khan told AFP.

In 2002 the state enacted a law that threatened the death penalty for anyone convicted of an acid attack.

According to ASF, since then at least 14 people have been sentenced to death, while nearly 700 others have been arrested and 338 jailed.

Minister Khan said a massive public awareness campaign and strict monitoring of the sale of dangerous chemicals also contributed to the decrease.

The government and local charities have also moved to remove the stigma for victims. Since its establishment in 1999, the ASF has worked with nearly 4,000 survivors of acid violence.

In one of the most recent attacks, a man was arrested in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka for throwing acid at his ex-wife and her daughter.

Another survivor, Ms Mosammat Jamila, told AFP she was happy that the number of acid attacks had come down to single digits.

"I never want to hear that the life of another girl is ruined like me. I don't want anyone to go through the nightmares that I suffer," she said through tears.

More about
BANGLADESH Law and legislation Acid attack

TRENDING

Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest&#039;s photo goes viral
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest's photo goes viral
Number of e-scooter listings spikes on Carousell with announcement of new ban on footpaths
Number of e-scooter listings spikes on Carousell with announcement of new ban on footpaths
Singer JJ Lin tells concert audience he was earlier diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease
Singer JJ Lin tells concert audience he was earlier diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease
Quan Yi Fong says she&#039;s forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
Quan Yi Fong says she's forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
Comedian Ronny Chieng bringing his &#039;tone issues&#039; to Singapore show
Wife calls Singapore-raised comedian Ronny Chieng 'offensive'
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
A maths teacher&#039;s winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School
A maths teacher's winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff &amp; other deals this week
Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff & other deals this week
From a $20,000 &#039;jet plane&#039; to a simple cremation, he plans the final party of your life
Dealing with death: The life of a funeral director
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
We try McDonald&#039;s new Choco Banana Pie, get up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot &amp; other deals this week
We try McDonald's new Choco Banana Pie and here's our verdict

Home Works

8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here&#039;s what you need to know
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here's what you need to know
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
This Made My Day: Granny, 97, sells fruits and veggies in Thomson because &#039;it&#039;s fun&#039;
This Made My Day: Granny, 97, sells fruits and veggies in Thomson because 'it's fun'
Stephen Fung confirms new Gen-X Cops movie in the works
Hollywood-based Stephen Fung offers advice for Asians
Pentagon conducts their concert in Singlish just for Singaporean fans
Pentagon conducts their concert in Singlish just for Singaporean fans

SERVICES