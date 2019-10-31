Train fire in Pakistan kills at least 71 after cooking accident

At least 71 people were killed and dozens wounded after cooking gas cylinders exploded on a train packed with religious pilgrims in central Pakistan on Thursday, a provincial minister said.

Television footage showed flames pouring out of three carriages as people could be heard crying in the incident, in a rural area of central Punjab province.

Some of the passengers - many of whom were religious pilgrims travelling to a congregation in the eastern city of Lahore - had been cooking breakfast when two of their gas cylinders exploded, said Ali Nawaz, a senior Pakistan Railways official.

Many Pakistanis carry food on long train journeys, but gas cylinders are banned, and Nawaz said an inquiry had been ordered.

Dozens of people were crowded onto the tracks staring at the burning carriages, which had been disconnected from the rest of the train, television images showed.

Firefighters later rushed to the scene near Rahim Yar Khan district, extinguishing the blaze. Rescue workers and the army could also be seen, as bodies were carried away covered in white sheets.

People watch the burning train after a gas canister exploded. PHOTO: Reuters

Provincial health minister Yasmin Rashid initially said more than 65 people were killed and over 40 injured, but this estimate was later raised by Kaleem Ullah, an official with the district emergency services, who said that 71 people had died with another 43 were injured - 11 of whom are still in a critical condition.

The wounded were being rushed to hospitals in the nearby city of Bahawalpur and elsewhere in Rahim Yar Khan district, she said, adding that only 18 of the bodies were identifiable.

"Deeply saddened by the terrible tragedy … my condolences go to the victim's families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," said Prime Minister Imran Khan on Twitter. "I have ordered an immediate inquiry to be completed on an urgent basis."

Khan said the train was the Tezgam, one of Pakistan's oldest and most popular train services, which runs between the southern port city of Karachi to the garrison city of Rawalpindi, next to Islamabad.

But Nawaz, the railways official, said it had been diverted to facilitate religious pilgrims travelling to Lahore for a congregation there.