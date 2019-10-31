Train fire in Pakistan kills at least 71 after cooking accident

A fire engulfs three train carriages near Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab province, Pakistan, after a gas cylinder being used to cook breakfast exploded.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

At least 71 people were killed and dozens wounded after cooking gas cylinders exploded on a train packed with religious pilgrims in central Pakistan on Thursday, a provincial minister said.

Television footage showed flames pouring out of three carriages as people could be heard crying in the incident, in a rural area of central Punjab province.

Some of the passengers - many of whom were religious pilgrims travelling to a congregation in the eastern city of Lahore - had been cooking breakfast when two of their gas cylinders exploded, said Ali Nawaz, a senior Pakistan Railways official.

Many Pakistanis carry food on long train journeys, but gas cylinders are banned, and Nawaz said an inquiry had been ordered.

Dozens of people were crowded onto the tracks staring at the burning carriages, which had been disconnected from the rest of the train, television images showed.

Firefighters later rushed to the scene near Rahim Yar Khan district, extinguishing the blaze. Rescue workers and the army could also be seen, as bodies were carried away covered in white sheets.

People watch the burning train after a gas canister exploded. PHOTO: Reuters

Provincial health minister Yasmin Rashid initially said more than 65 people were killed and over 40 injured, but this estimate was later raised by Kaleem Ullah, an official with the district emergency services, who said that 71 people had died with another 43 were injured - 11 of whom are still in a critical condition.

The wounded were being rushed to hospitals in the nearby city of Bahawalpur and elsewhere in Rahim Yar Khan district, she said, adding that only 18 of the bodies were identifiable.

"Deeply saddened by the terrible tragedy … my condolences go to the victim's families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," said Prime Minister Imran Khan on Twitter. "I have ordered an immediate inquiry to be completed on an urgent basis."

Khan said the train was the Tezgam, one of Pakistan's oldest and most popular train services, which runs between the southern port city of Karachi to the garrison city of Rawalpindi, next to Islamabad.

But Nawaz, the railways official, said it had been diverted to facilitate religious pilgrims travelling to Lahore for a congregation there.

Most those killed were pilgrims from southern Sindh province, he said.

Nawaz said two of the carriages were economy coaches, while one was business class, and that up to 88 passengers can fit in to each carriage.

Local media reported that some passengers had died when leaping from the still-moving train to escape the blaze. Nawaz said officials were still trying to confirm the details.

"A tragedy that could have been avoided but ever since I can recall while travelling by train no baggage check or restrictions enforced. Tragic," said human rights minister Shireen Mazari on Twitter.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where the railways have seen decades of decline because of corruption, mismanagement and lack of investment.

In July, at least 23 people were killed in the same district when a passenger train coming from the eastern city of Lahore rammed into a goods train that had stopped at a crossing.

Rescuers carry an injured victim after a passenger train caught on fire in Pakistan. PHOTO: AFP

Accidents often happen at unstaffed crossings, which frequently lack barriers and sometimes signals.

Khan was elected last year on promises to build an Islamic welfare state but an ongoing economic slowdown and austerity measures have hampered efforts to invest in infrastructure and social programmes.

Rural Punjab has witnessed several gruesome accidents over the years.

These included an oil tanker explosion in 2017 when more than 200 people were killed after a truck crashed on a main highway in central Punjab province while carrying fuel from Karachi to Lahore.

It exploded minutes later, sending a fireball through crowds from a nearby village who had gathered to scavenge for the spilled fuel, despite warnings by the driver and police to stay away.

More about
pakistan Train Accidents fires deaths

TRENDING

&#039;I&#039;m slipping&#039;: Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan&#039;s highest mountain
'I'm slipping': Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan's highest mountain
&#039;Ghost&#039; in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
'Ghost' in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
&#039;I&#039;ve never been jealous of my brother&#039;, says Christopher Lee&#039;s younger bro Frederick
'I've never been jealous of my brother', says Christopher Lee's younger bro Frederick
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum&#039;s salary to buy game character &#039;skins&#039;
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
First impressions + Unboxing: Apple AirPods Pro
First impressions + Unboxing: Apple AirPods Pro
Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting
Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting
Are the Singapore Mint limited edition money &amp; old notes worth more?
Are the Singapore Mint limited edition money & old notes worth more?
Jho Low is ready to address issues related to the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia or elsewhere
Jho Low is ready to address issues related to the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia or elsewhere
Malaysia seeks another RTS extension
Malaysia seeks to delay Rapid Transit System project with Singapore again
Belinda Lee &#039;ran away&#039; from her husband during their first meeting
Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting
Firm gets $160,800 fine for illegal streaming devices
Firm gets $160,800 fine for illegal streaming devices

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

KTV Singapore showdown - Teo Heng, Cash Studio, Manekineko &amp; more
KTV Singapore showdown - Teo Heng, Cash Studio, Manekineko & more
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going across the border?
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going to Malaysia?
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers &amp; other deals this week
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers & other deals this week
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he&#039;s &#039;finally married&#039;
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he's 'finally married'
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan &#039;sleep together&#039; on their first meeting
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan 'sleep together' on their first meeting
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital

SERVICES