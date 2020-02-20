Tranquil Thailand's gun culture in spotlight after shooting sprees

BANGKOK - Normally serene Thailand has been on edge since a rogue soldier went on the rampage in a northeastern city this month, killing 29 people in a shooting spree that ended in a standoff with police at a shopping mall.

Ten days later, a man walked into a clinic in a busy Bangkok shopping mall and gunned down his ex-wife before fleeing the scene. He was later arrested.

The killings, along with several other high-profile gun crimes, have called attention to the high rate of gun ownership, even though the number and rate of gun killings has drifted downward in recent years.

Thailand had about 10 million privately owned firearms in 2016, according to Gunpolicy.org, or one for about every seven citizens. Of those, about 4 million were illegal.

Thais complained on Twitter about their disappearing sense of personal security, with one user, @KMoungdee posting guidelines for an active response to a shooting.

"I can't say whether Thailand has a gun problem, but it certainly has a gun culture," said Mr Michael Picard, Research Director of GunPolicy.org of the University of Sydney's School of Public Health.

"Guns are idolised as symbols of power and privilege, as they are expensive and not easy to legally obtain."

While the level of gun violence is high compared to some of Thailand's Southeast Asian neighbours, it has been declining for several years. Thailand had 1,034 gun homicides in 2016, down from 2,234 in 2012. Malaysia counted four in 2016, while the Philippines had more than 7,000 in 2011, GunPolicy.org's latest data shows.

While overall gun violence may be declining, a feeling of insecurity has been growing in Bangkok.