Trees uprooted, power lines snapped as Cyclone Dana pummels India's east coast

BHUBANESWAR, India — A severe cyclonic storm pounded India's eastern coast on Friday (Oct 25), uprooting trees, snapping power lines and inundating some areas, authorities said, adding that no deaths or injuries were reported.

Cyclone Dana made landfall in Odisha state around midnight with wind speeds of 100-110kmh, gusting up to 120kmh, and is expected to weaken into a cyclonic storm by forenoon, the weather department said.

Odisha had closed schools, suspended flights to and from its capital city of Bhubaneswar until Friday morning, and evacuated more than half a million people in anticipation of the storm.

"We don't have any reports of damage to life or property, only damage to trees. Power in the affected area will be restored by late afternoon," said Dilip Routrai, administrative chief of the region where the cyclone made landfall.

Heavy rainfall also lashed parts of the neighbouring state of West Bengal and, accompanied by a surge in the sea water, left low lying areas inundated, damaging the standing paddy crop that was almost ready for harvest in some fields.

"Winter vegetables also perished in large agricultural tracts because of heavy rains and storm surge of the sea water that entered many areas in the Sunderbans belt," said Bankim Hazra, minister for Sunderban Affairs.

Flight operations resumed on Friday morning at the airports in Bhubaneswar and the West Bengal capital Kolkata, where too they were suspended since Thursday evening.

Severe storms pummel the coasts of India and neighbouring Bangladesh during the cyclone season from April to December each year, damaging both life and property.

Odisha saw its worst cyclone in recent years in 1999, which raged for 30 hours and killed 10,000 people.

