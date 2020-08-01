Trial opens in Japan for grisly murder of 19 at disabled home

TOKYO - The man accused of the 2016 murder of 19 disabled people at a Japanese care home goes on trial on Wednesday (Jan 8) in a case that ranks among the country's worst mass killings.

Satoshi Uematsu, a former employee of the care centre outside Tokyo, has admitted carrying out the stabbing rampage, but his lawyer is expected to enter a plea of not guilty on grounds of diminished capacity.

Uematsu reportedly said he wanted to eradicate all disabled people in the horrifying July 26 attack at the Tsukui Yamayuri-en centre in the town of Sagamihara outside Tokyo.

The 29-year-old is accused of breaking into the facility and moving room to room, searching for victims. Nineteen people were killed and 26 injured - half of them seriously.

He turned himself in at a police station, carrying bloodied knives and admitting the attack to officers.

It emerged later that Uematsu had left his job at the home just months before the attack, and had been forcibly hospitalised after telling colleagues he intended to kill disabled people at the centre.

But he was discharged after 12 days when a doctor deemed him not a threat.

He faces six charges, including murder, and faces the death penalty if convicted on some of the counts.

'I HAD TO DO IT'

Since his arrest, Uematsu has shown no remorse and continued to espouse the views that apparently motivated the attack.

In interviews with Japan's Mainichi Shimbun daily he said those with mental disabilities "have no heart", claiming "there's no point in living" for them.

"I had to do it for the sake of society," he said of the attack.

"I don't think I'm innocent but it wasn't something punishable by death." Despite his statements, his lawyers reportedly plan to enter a plea of not guilty on Uematsu's behalf, arguing he was unable to tell right from wrong at the time of the attack because he was on drugs.