Tropical Storm Trami makes landfall, floods northern Philippine provinces

MANILA — Tropical Storm Trami made landfall in the north-eastern portion of the Philippines' main Luzon island early on Thursday (Oct 24), forcing schools and government offices to shut for a second straight day as disaster agencies brace for more rains and floods.

Trami, with maximum sustained winds of 95kmh and gusts of up to 160kmh, is moving westward across Isabela province towards the South China Sea, the state weather agency said in its 8am weather bulletin.

It warned of heavy to intense rainfall, flooding, landslides, and storm surge for some northern provinces.

Locally known as Kristine, the storm has already killed at least 14 people as it barrelled towards the Philippines, including 12 in central Naga city, officials said on Oct 23.

Thousands of residents have fled from their homes in central Bicol region as floodwaters reached as high as the roofs of bungalow houses.

The central bank cancelled foreign exchange trading and monetary operations.

The Philippines typically records an average of 20 tropical storms annually, often resulting in heavy rains, strong winds, and deadly landslides.

